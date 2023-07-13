Citigroup Cuts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $55.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Silgan Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.91 on Monday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

