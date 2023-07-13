Citigroup Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $390.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.64.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $317.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.47. Penumbra has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $348.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,717,941. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

