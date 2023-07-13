Citigroup Trims Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price to $68.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SON opened at $57.69 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 854.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 978,308 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.