Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.