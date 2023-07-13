Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 339 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 207,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.