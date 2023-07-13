Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $288,094.95 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Scott Struthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 24,384 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $491,093.76.

On Friday, June 16th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 693,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.86. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

