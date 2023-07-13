CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

ISRG stock opened at $347.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $348.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

