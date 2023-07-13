CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

