DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 959 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $81,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.63. 145,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,077. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.