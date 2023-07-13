DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,847 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 2.14% of Alight worth $109,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,291. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

