DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $99,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,833. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

