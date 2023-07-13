DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713,516 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.47% of Coterra Energy worth $88,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

