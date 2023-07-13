Dawson James Lowers Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Price Target to $10.00

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Dawson James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Dawson James’ price target points to a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s current price.

Kartoon Studios Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of TOON opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kartoon Studios has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $12.40.

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Kartoon Studios had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 87.71%. Research analysts expect that Kartoon Studios will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat.

