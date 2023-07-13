Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $239.30 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Decred has a market capitalization of $239.30 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $15.61 or 0.00049634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00222259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00027654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00031844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,331,403 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

