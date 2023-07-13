Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $449,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Deere & Company by 36.6% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DE opened at $407.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

