DeXe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.71 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. DeXe has a market cap of $86.71 million and $779,854.96 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00007562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.29449623 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $595,467.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

