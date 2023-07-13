DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.93

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.93 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42), with a volume of 52,877 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.51) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £259.90 million, a PE ratio of 925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61.

In other news, insider Gill Barr acquired 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £127.85 ($164.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,962.45 ($2,558,809.28). 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

