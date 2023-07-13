Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Position Lessened by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 4.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 1,376,316 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,354,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,096,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 13,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $616.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.