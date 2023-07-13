Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.02

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.02 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 1073471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $811.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

