Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.02

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.02 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 1073471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $811.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.