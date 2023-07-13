DNB Markets Lowers Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Avance Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Avance Gas Price Performance

AVACF opened at $8.63 on Monday. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

