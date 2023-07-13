DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 90,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.25 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.94 and a 200 day moving average of $289.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

