DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 3082576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

