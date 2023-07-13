DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.32. DynaResource shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 3,184 shares changing hands.

DynaResource Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

DynaResource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.