Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.92

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 257,844 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,466,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 229,354 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 185.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 206,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 134,140 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.