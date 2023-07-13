Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.92

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 257,844 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
