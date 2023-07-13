Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.54

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.54 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 138.22 ($1.78). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 490,822 shares traded.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.76 million, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($25,215.49). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

