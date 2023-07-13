Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Up 2.6%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 5,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

