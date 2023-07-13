Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

