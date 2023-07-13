Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.49. Energous has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

