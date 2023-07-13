Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPFGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

