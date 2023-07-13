Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EGFEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.