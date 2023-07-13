ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 256,800 shares traded.
ExeLED Price Performance
ExeLED Company Profile
ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ExeLED
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for ExeLED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExeLED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.