Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

