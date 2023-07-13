Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 35,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 7,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXETF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

About Extendicare

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

