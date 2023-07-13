Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.98 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 364,516 shares trading hands.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.16 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.97.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
