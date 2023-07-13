Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.67 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

