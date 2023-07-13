Financial Contrast: Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) & Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) and Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and Snam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.70 $159.32 million $1.44 32.60 Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 15.16

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Snam. Snam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Snam N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and Snam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Snam is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and Snam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50

Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Snam has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Snam’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snam is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Snam on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

