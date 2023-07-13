First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 113 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.