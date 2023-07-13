FLC Capital Advisors Sells 290 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

