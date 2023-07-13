Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 18,656 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.25. 907,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $326,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

