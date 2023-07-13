Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 11,676 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,977. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

