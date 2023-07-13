Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fluidra in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Fluidra Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.
About Fluidra
Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.
