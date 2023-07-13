FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

