FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

