FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

