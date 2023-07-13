FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

