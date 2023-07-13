FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $191.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $181.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

