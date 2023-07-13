G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,903.64 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

