Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

