Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
