Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,399,694 shares trading hands.

Galileo Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

