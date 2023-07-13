General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $219.46 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

